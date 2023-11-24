Details on victims in the Custer County shooting, while suspects fight extradition in New Mexico

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The two suspects that law enforcement have in custody in connection to the shooting that left three dead and one wounded in Custer County, are now fighting against being extradited to Colorado. In the meantime, the victims of that shooting leave empty spaces in their communities.

On November 20 a shooting in a Westcliffe neighborhood left two men and one woman dead, as well as one woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Hanme Clark carried out the shooting after a long-standing land dispute over an easement with neighbors, boiled over.

KRDO13 learned that the married couple Rob and Beth Geers who were both killed in the shooting, spent many years living in Colorado Springs, but had bought that property in Custer County three years ago.

A former co-worker of Rob's, tells KRDO13 that he was a Senior Mortgage Banker at Community Banks Mortgage in Colorado Springs. They added that he and Beth had a very strong love for one another.

The third victim James, or "Jim" Daulton, was the Chief Operating Officer at "Earth X", according to a post by the company on Facebook. They specialize in landscaping within the Pikes Peak Region.

Hanme Clark and his girlfriend, Nancy Medina Cochis made their first court appearance in New Mexico on November 22, following their arrest in Laguna after the two went on the run for over 24 hours from law enforcement.

Now the two are fighting extradition back to Colorado, which means they'll be held on no bond for nearly 30 days in the Bernalillo County jail in Albuquerque.

Clark faces three counts of first degree murder, and another charge of attempted murder, as well as attempted assault. Meanwhile Nancy Medina-Cochis faces a charge of being an accessory to Clark in the aftermath of the shooting, as they fled.

According to the Custer County Coroner, the autopsies of the three victims have not been completed yet.

Jim Daulton's wife Patty was the 4th victim who was shot multiple times in the chest. She was initially treated at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, before being flown to a Colorado Springs trauma center.

We have been unable to get an update on her status.