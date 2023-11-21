Court documents show years-long property dispute led to deadly Custer County shooting

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to Rocky Ridge Road, in the northern part of the county, northeast of Westcliffe, after a 911 call stating that four people had been shot on Nov. 20.

Court documents show that Patty Daulton called 911 stating she, her husband, James Daulton, and two others, identified as Robert Geers and Beth Wade-Geers, had been shot by a man Patty described as being 6 feet tall with glasses and black hair.

The CCSO says that they spoke to a surveyor who was on the scene when the shooting occurred. The surveyor told police that he was assisting with surveying an address in the area when the shooting began.

According to the CCSO, the surveyor told officials he was with the homeowner, Robert Geers, when a man whom Robert called Hamne approached them yelling about trespassing, then began shooting. The surveyor ran when the shooting started until he reached a house where he called 911.

Court documents show that Hamne Clark has been involved in multiple property disputes. Back in 2020, Herbal Gardens Wellness, an LLC, filed a lawsuit against multiple people who owned property in Custer County. According to court records, Clark and his suspected girlfriend Nancy Medina-Kochis owned the business and lived at the property permanently. According to the website, Herbal Gardens Wellness provides rehabilitation to those who suffer from PTSD.

The LLC claimed that the neighbors didn't have the right to use the easement to access their property. An easement is defined as a legal right to cross or otherwise use someone else's land for a specified purpose.

The couple also claimed that neighbors harassed them for their Native American heritage.

Court documents show that counterclaims by neighbors say Clark harassed them and put up locked gates at the entrances of the easements to prevent neighbors from driving on his property.

In 2022, a judge ruled neighbors could continue using the easement. A judgment was also filed at that time, which required Herbal Gardens Wellness to pay its neighbors nearly $9,000.

Herbal Gardens Wellness appealed the decision to the Colorado Court of Appeals but earlier this year a judge dismissed the appeal.

The CCSO says that Geers filed an armed trespass complaint on Nov. 11, 2023. Geers submitted a photo he claimed was of Clark in hunting gear holding a rifle. Geers claimed this was the 4th time Clark trespassed on his property.

Additionally, documents show that Geers claimed Clark and his suspected girlfriend Nacy Medina-Kochis targeted him and his wife, Beth Wade-Geers, with harassment and trespassing and Geers showed concern about a weapon being involved.

The CCSO began looking for Clark after locating three people dead on the Geers' property. Documents show that Clark's truck was seen at the Walmart in Salida, CO where a female, believed to be Clark's suspected girlfriend Nacy Medina-Kochis entered the store, purchased some items, and returned to the truck where she communicated with someone in the vehicle.

Documents say that Medina-Kochis then put on a mask and returned to the store while an unidentified male and a dog walked around Clark's truck. Shortly after, Medina-Kochis returned and the truck left.

A multi-agency search began for Clark.

Clark was arrested on Nov. 21 by the New Mexico State Police and the US Marshalls near Albuquerque. He is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

Officials say that Patty Daulton is recovering from gunshot wounds.