Black Forest couple strings 25,000 Christmas lights for free holiday light show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While many homes in the U.S. are thinking of turkeys, green beans, and stuffing, Gus and Terri Daniel are thinking one holiday ahead.

The Black Forest couple is planning their holiday lights show, and decking out their yard with Christmas cheer.

"You know, that just brings a smile to our faces that the families enjoy being out here together and doing something as a family," said Gus Daniel.

It's the seventh year they've put up the LED light display, and each year it's grown a little bit bigger. Still, the display is free to anyone who drives by, and every passenger can roll down their windows and watch the lights flicker and flash in time with Christmas music.

Gus said 25,000 LED lights make up the light show, powered by a network of 200 extension cords. He said he begins his work after Labor Day to set up a Halloween show and then their Christmas holiday display.

The home is located at 18605 Clydesdale Road in Black Forest and the Daniels say they plan to have the display finished and ready to watch by December 2nd.

The show is free to the public.