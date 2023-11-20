Suspect in officer involved shooting in Pueblo hits bystander, victim is still recovering

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -A Pueblo man, Carmel Manzanares, is now back at home recovering after getting hit by a suspect's car in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, at approximately 9:17 a.m., Pueblo police received a call about a stolen car. Nearly an hour later, police located the stolen vehicle in the Sunset Plaza Shopping Center.

When police contacted the suspects, shots were fired by police. The suspects drove the vehicle in reverse into the flea market area of the parking lot, striking Manzanares.

It's unclear who shot at whom first or if the suspect fired at police at all.

Pueblo Police said the driver, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as 26-year-old Gumaro Isaac Acosta, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other suspect fled on foot and was arrested a short distance from the scene. KRDO13 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) about this arrest. They told us that person is no longer being charged with anything related to this incident at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to PPD.

Manzanares said he received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He said he has broken three ribs and has numerous bruises all over his body.

The 10th Judicial District CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will handle this investigation. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

Police would like to talk to any witnesses or people with video of the incident. Please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.