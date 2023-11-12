El Paso County SWAT team, Fountain PD arrest man after domestic violence situation in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - At approximately 1:15 P.M Sunday afternoon, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a domestic violence call on the 8000 block of Elk River View, just south of Mesa Ridge Parkway. Police on scene described the situation as "very tense" throughout the afternoon. After a lengthy stand-off Fountain Police arrested 23-year-old Kevon Tyler.

Authorities were able to get a woman and two children out of the residence safety. FPD also sent out an Everbridge notification, warning neighbors to shelter in place until the situation is resolved. Now, an an additional notification will be sent to people living in the area announcing the peaceful resolution to the stand-off.

FPD called in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tactical Support Group for support.

"For some reason, he's not wanting to come out and speak to officers, [and] provide his side of the story, whatever the situation may be," Lisa Schneider, Public Information Officer for Fountain Police said earlier this evening.

Tyler is facing several domestic violence related charges, according to Fountain PD.