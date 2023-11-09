Doherty High School students knew armed suspect that cause secure status at the school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested 18-year-old Devin Osborn after he allegedly pointed a gun at students off campus.

Court documents show that on Nov. 7, 2023, 4 students from Doherty High School reported that a male was pointing a firearm at people in the area of Austin Bluffs and Barnes Rd.

According to CSPD, one student told police that while she was looking at her phone she heard some yell "Yo, this n-word has a gun!" She looked up and saw Osborn pointing what she thought was a gun in her direction. She and her friends then ran back to the school.

CSPD says that another student saw them running toward the school saying that someone had a gun. That student told officers he saw a male, matching the description provided by other students, pointing a firearm at him and his friends.

Police were later made aware of another student walking in front of the Skate City who saw the suspect walking towards a group of students in the McDonald's parking lot. This student told police that the suspect pointed the gun at him and court documents say he heard Osborn say he was going to shoot everyone.

Court documents show that one of the students recognized Osborn and told police he stopped talking to Osborn two months ago. He also told police that he did not think Osborn would actually shoot him.

Police obtained a picture of Osborn from surveillance video and several of the students identified him as the male they saw.

CSPD searched the area and attempted to find Osborn at his residence but could not find him until Nov. 8 when officers arrested him. The police search caused Doherty High School to be placed on secure status as a precaution.

Osborn faces charges of menacing.