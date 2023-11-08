Man sentenced to 13 years for shooting an employee at an Aurora Waffle House in 2020

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man who shot a Waffle House employee in Aurora back in 2020, has now been sentenced to more than a decade in prison according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Earlier this month (Nov. 2023), the Arapahoe County District Court Judge Jacob Edson sentenced Kelvin Watson, 30, to 13 years in the Department of Corrections for a 2020 shooting at an Aurora Waffle House restaurant.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, just around midnight on May 14, 2020, Watson showed up to order food at a Waffle House restaurant located in the 12800 block of E. Mississippi Avenue.

Watson reportedly entered the business without a mask and was told he needed to have a mask on, or staff could not serve him.

According to a waitress, Watson left the restaurant and returned with a mask, but would not wear it.

Watson was asked to leave again and that is when the waitress said Watson pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the cook. Watson ultimately left the Waffle House and the incident was reported to police that morning.

Shortly after midnight the next day, police officers in Aurora were dispatched to a shooting at the Waffle House restaurant and discovered the cook who was threatened 24 hours ago was shot in their stomach.

The cook identified Watson as the suspect, and staff noted he was a “regular” at the restaurant.

This month in November 2023, Watson pleaded guilty to Attempted Second-Degree Murder, a class 3 felony, and a Sentence Enhancer for committing a violent crime with a weapon.

Following Watson’s release from prison, he will be placed on mandatory parole for 3 years.