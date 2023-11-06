Home shot multiple times, Springs Police searching for motive/suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting on the northwest side of town. The home they are looking at is covered with bullet holes.

The house is on Anemone Circle and neighbors say they want answers to an all too frequent problem in the area.

Information regarding the shooting is limited; however, we do know that no one was injured.

Springs Police got a call for service just after 9 o’clock Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they searched for video cameras and any evidence leading to a motive, but ultimately came up short.

A nearby neighbor tell us he has noticed crime in the neighborhood is on the rise, especially during the last 5 years.

“I’m honestly not too surprised. Unfortunately, I thought I'd never say that in this neighborhood, but it's definitely an increase in crime around here, I think," Eddie Calderon said.

As of now, police don’t know why this happened, nor do they have a suspect in custody.

They say this is an active and ongoing investigation.