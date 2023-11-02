Victim identified in hit and run near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Oct 20 near I-25 and South Tejon St.

When police arrived, officers determined the pedestrian, now identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Officer as Willie Pilcher, was deceased.

CSPD says that the investigation revealed a vehicle was exiting southbound I-25 at the Tejon Exit and Pilcher was walking northbound, crossing the street.

The vehicle hit Pilcher and continued southbound on Tejon Street, fleeing the scene. Based on this information, the Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

According to CSPD, this is the 43rd traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 45 traffic fatalities. In the last 365 days, there have been 54 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

CSPD confirmed that this is an active and open investigation.