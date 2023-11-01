Cañon City Police Department make arrest in child sex assault case nearly a year after incident

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -A 22-year-old Cañon City man is now in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child nearly a year ago.

According to court documents, back in December of last year, John Zalesiak Jr. walked up to a 13-year-old- child at the Mountain View SkatePark in Cañon City.

The arrest affidavit claims Zalesiak complimented the 13-year-old child by telling them they were quote "pretty" and asked for their Snapchat. The two then exchanged information.

Later that same day, court documents show that Zalesiak called the child asking if they wanted to hang out at his house. The child said they didn't have a ride but agreed to hang out with him at the skate park the next day.

"While there, they met up with another individual who was later determined to be the suspect [Zalesiak] they went with that suspect back to the suspect's home and the victim was left alone in a room with that suspect where this incident occurred," said Cañon City police officer Timothy Walsh.

Court documents alleged that Zalesiak kissed the child and took part in other sexual acts.

"Any time something like this occurs, of course, it's a tragedy," said Walsh.

Zalesiak later told the victim that he loved the them but the child found it odd as Zalesiak didn't even know them, according to court records.

"We would encourage all parents to educate their kids about the dangers of strangers in interactions with people they don't know, as well," said Walsh.

Zalesiak was arrested Tuesday on Halloween.

KRDO13 asked Walsh why it took nearly a year to make an arrest in this case.

"A lot of times it takes time for a victim to develop the courage to come forward. These can be highly personal and highly traumatic," said Walsh.

Cañon City police said they applaud the courage of any victim that comes forward in a sexual assault case. They also invite any victim in any similar incident to come forward to the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD).

Zalesiak is charged with sexual assault on a child. He is due in court next week.