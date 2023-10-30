Colorado Springs man sentenced after hitting officer with wood plank during Capitol breach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man, Jacob Travis Clark, was sentenced for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

Clark was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI says that Clark's criminal conduct on January 6 was captured in his text messages, surveillance videos of him entering and remaining in the Capitol building, and other evidence of his threatening behavior towards officers while inside the building.

According to court documents, Clark anticipated violence well before January 6. In one of his text messages, he stated that he anticipated January 6 to be a "revolt." According to Clark, "They are going into D.C. and bringing guns. Which isn't allowed in D.C. They aren't gonna let Biden win."

Court documents say that Clark intended to go to Washington D.C. on January 6 and "be a part of history." Documents also showed that Clark texted his friends, "We are gonna storm the capital" while at the rally.

According to the FBI, after entering the Capitol, Clark was observed walking down the hallway from the Senate Wing Door toward the Crypt holding a 2x4 wooden plank. Moments later, a U.S. Capitol Police Officer (USCP) was hit with the wooden 2x4 plank, which forced the officer to retreat into the Crypt in visible pain. Clark later joined a crowd of rioters, pointed at police, and threatened them. The mob forced the police to retreat, and Clark proceeded deeper into the building.

The FBI says that USCP officers attempted to close and lock the Senate Gallery doors. While they did so, Clark and other rioters confronted the officers. Although Clark made no contact with the officers, he was a part of the mob that pushed and hit officers who were forced to retreat before one of the doors could be locked.

Clark was sentenced to 33 months in prison and 12 months of supervised release. Clark was found guilty of one felony and five misdemeanors.

According to the FBI, in the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or click here.