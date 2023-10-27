Colorado plastic surgeon convicted of manslaughter, license not revoked

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A plastic surgeon in Arapahoe has been convicted of manslaughter but, is still allowed to practice medicine.

Court documents show that Dr. Geoffrey Kim was found guilty of attempted reckless manslaughter, and obstruction of telephone service for a procedure in 2019. Emmalyn Nguyen passed away after being in a vegetative state for several months following a breast augmentation procedure with Kim.

Kim entered an agreement that said he must provide each patient with a written statement that discloses the charges he was found guilty of. Each patient must sign the disclosure before Kim can provide medical care.

Court documents also show that the agreement does not constitute any disciplinary actions.

Kim's license could still be suspended or revoked if new information is found. He currently holds privileges at Littleton Adventist Hospital.