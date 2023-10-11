More than 120 families in contact with law enforcement over Penrose funeral home investigation

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - State officials say more than 120 families have reached out to Fremont County over their concerns about their loved ones that may be part of the investigation into a Penrose funeral home.

The process to remove and identify bodies is still underway as assistance from the State arrived at the scene in Penrose this week, helping begin the process of removing the 115 bodies from the facility.

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was deployed by the state after a declaration of disaster emergency was authorized by the governor on Friday, October 6.

In addition to state and federal resources, the Colorado National Guard is assisting as well, who could be seen working on Monday, October 9.

The biggest concern of the investigators who made the grim discovery on October 4 is the safety of those going into the funeral home. Because of these safety concerns, the state provided personal protective equipment and refrigeration trucks, as well as tents, fencing, and body bags.

13 Investigates saw personnel wearing heavy protective gear on Wednesday, October 11, as they went into what law enforcement have called a hazardous situation.

The state says that so far, the investigation has cost over $200,000 dollars, and they expect that number to go up as other resources are needed.

"We did secure and provide a professional crime scene cleanup company. And so we are providing those resources as requested directly by our partners who are in the building," explained Micki Trost, a spokesperson for the state's emergency response.

13 Investigates was told that officials expected to have a more specific timeline on when the removal process of those bodies will be completed on the afternoon of October 11 and will provide an update to this article with that information once it's available.