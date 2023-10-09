Activity increases Monday at scene of Penrose funeral home investigation

FREMONT COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) -- Monday was the busiest day yet at the site of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, as the investigation into the discovery of 115 improperly-stored bodies entered its sixth day.

During the morning, more personnel, vehicles and equipment arrived; several tents and similar structures were erected and a multicolored privacy fence was installed at the rear of the building, which could be where processing and removal of bodies will begin.

To create more space for the busier investigative scene, the easter boundary is being extended to the shoulder of Highway 115.

Several hoses from fire hydrants and fire trucks are hooked up to the scene.

Military personnel are also assisting at the scene; it's unclear whether the soldiers involved are from Fort Carson, the Colorado National Guard, or another installation.

Authorities have not provided any comment or new details Monday.

A steady stream of curious onlookers drove or walked past the scene, recording it with phones or simply looking at it themselves.

This continues to be a developing story; follow the networks of KRDO for further updates.