Over 115 decomposing bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, investigation underway

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigators confirm over 115 decomposing bodies were found inside a Fremont County funeral home this week.

During a press conference at 10 a.m. held by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, officials confirmed over 115 decomposing bodies were inside the building.

Wednesday night, 13 Investigates broke that a multi-jurisdiction investigation had begun at the defunct funeral home. Thursday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were dispatched to the building on Oct. 3. Once at the scene, investigators discovered human remains that were improperly stored inside.

As of Oct. 5, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office is working with the Fremont County Coroners' Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, the Colorado Department of Public Health, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Ahead of Friday's press conference, 13 Investigates confirmed that "several dozen" decomposing bodies were found at the defunct funeral home.

Family members of the decedents who used the Return to Nature Funeral Home are asked to send an email to the FCSO at 23-1941@fremontso.com.

Victims' assistance personnel are expected to start responding to messages on Friday beginning at 8 a.m. up to 6 p.m. There will also be victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City, CO from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any information on the criminal investigation can be sent to tips@fremontso.com.