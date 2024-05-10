El Paso County man sentenced for sex assault on a minor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced that an El Paso County man has been sentenced after being arrested for multiple sex crimes against a child under the age of 15.

The DA's office says that Michael Edward Newton was arrested in Oct. 2022. His victim disclosed the abuse in a therapy session and that triggered an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

In May 2024, Newton was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 10 years to life in the Department of Corrections and 20 years to life of mandatory parole.