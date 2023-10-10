Escaped inmate from Jefferson County caught

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- An escaped inmate from the Jefferson County Detention Facility has been caught. That's according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

On Monday, October 9, at around 2:20 p.m., the JCSO Fugitive Unit, with assistance from other Colorado law enforcement agencies was able to apprehend 42-year-old Jeremy Buchanan from a 5th-wheel trailer in Commerce City.

That was located on the side of the road on East 53rd Place, just west of Quebec.

JCSO officials stated Buchanan was bit by a JCSO K9 while resisting his arrest back on June 2. They added the presence of the Adams County Sheriff K9 on the day of Buchanan's arrest was a factor in why the escapee agreed to peacefully surrender.

Buchanan escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility on Saturday, Sept. 30.

He was working in the kitchen when he exited the kitchen, entered a supply room, left the building through a delivery door, and escaped over a fence where deliveries are received.

The JCSO stated Buchanan will be returned to the Jeffco Jail, facing new charges of Felony Escape, Misdemeanor Escape, and a DOC Felony warrant for parole violation.

He was originally booked into jail for charges of First Degree Motor Vehicle Theft; Three counts of Violation of Protection Order; Violation of Parole; Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Failure to Appear for each of the following: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Dangerous Drugs, and a Traffic Offense; Resisting Arrest; Obstructing a Peace Officer.