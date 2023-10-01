Jefferson County inmate escapes through delivery door

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center Facility on Saturday.

Jeremy Buchanan

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said at 5:20p.m., 42-year-old inmate Jeremy Buchanan was working in the kitchen before he entered a supply room and left the building through a delivery door.

That’s when officers say he escaped over a fence where deliveries are usually received.

Buchanan was booked into jail on June 2nd of this year for several charges including first-degree motor vehicle theft, violation of parole, and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone who sees Buchanan or knows where he is is asked to call 911.