Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police arrested a suspect in a September murder.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of East 4th St. at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 21. When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man on the ground who appeared to have been shot.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Christopher Jordan Salazar. The coroner said he died from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sept. 22, the Pueblo Police Department said a person of interest had been identified and was in custody for other related charges. However, the suspect had not been arrested for the homicide at that time.

Thursday, police announced that 29-year-old Steven Anthony Vigil had been arrested on Sept. 29 for the deadly shooting. Vigil was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Jail for Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.