Partners in Housing hosting Block Party in Colorado Springs; Giveaways, food, music, more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, Oct. 6, Partners in Housing is hosting its 2nd Annual Block Party. Organizers say this will be a good time for a good cause.

During this year's Block Party, people can enjoy:

Free giveaway prizes

Mateos Food Truck

Live music from Wirewood Station

Games

Lori Lynn's Cookies & Cream Dessert Truck

The event also coincides with the First Friday Art Walk.

The Block Party begins at 4 p.m. and lasts through 7 p.m. at the Colorado House and Resource Center at 21 S. Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

All of the proceeds from the Block Party will go toward Partners in Housing, which provides one year of transitional housing and supportive services for families experiencing housing crisis or homelessness.

To learn more about Partners in Housing, click here.