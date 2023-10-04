Skip to Content
Major multi-agency investigation underway at southern Colorado funeral home

By ,
Updated
today at 10:38 PM
Published 10:29 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A major investigation is underway in Fremont County Wednesday night at a reported Penrose funeral home.

Investigators have confirmed very little, but roughly a dozen law-enforcement vehicles were seen scattered around a property online records indicate is called Return to Nature Funeral Home.

Several law enforcement agents have been at the property for much of Wednesday. Authorities have yet to say what they've found inside the building, but as of 10 p.m., it was still very much an active scene.

One law enforcement official confirmed this is an ongoing investigation. 13 Investigates was told by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office this involves multiple jurisdictions.

The website for the funeral home is still active online. 13 Investigates is working on gathering more information.

