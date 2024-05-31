Pueblo police arrest man accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a 61-year-old after investigating a case where a woman was held against her will and was sexually assaulted on the east side of Pueblo.

PPD says that during the investigation, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 61-year-old Jefferson Benfield as well as a search warrant for his residence.

According to PPD, On May 29, detectives located Benfield, and after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Benfield was booked into Pueblo County Detention Center for Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment. Benfield is currently listed as a Registered Sex Offender.