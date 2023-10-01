Families gather to remember loved ones lost to murder in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Dozens of families met in Mineral Palace Park on the night of October 1 to tell the stories of how their loved ones were killed in Pueblo, while recalling how the loss has impacted their lives. According to the event organizers, it was the first of its kind in the steel city.

"I feel a lot of pain, no arrests have been made. You know, it's like it's not important to them anymore now that it's been a year. It's like it doesn't matter," Isabelle Debolt said.

Debolt was best friends with 13-year-old Haley Perkins before she was killed inside her Pueblo West home in June, 2022. Debolt is fifteen years old, and attended tonight's event holding a picture of Haley.

Haley's story isn't unique. Many other families attended with similar stories, some, losing multiple family members to homicide.

Grace Smith is one of those people. She's lost both her son and grandson to homicide.

"I feel like I'm on a roller coaster," Smith said. "It's been a nightmare."

Samantha Gaona organized tonight's event after her brother was murdered three months ago. In her opening statement to the small crowd gathered, she explained that she wanted to break a cycle by creating a community for those affected by this kind of crime.

"There are children that are being affected by the loss of their loved ones, and they're turning towards drugs, gangs, something to heal that pain. And we don't want that. It's just going to create more tragedy for everyone around us." Gaona said.

She plans on organizing more events for families affected by homicide in Pueblo. She started a Facebook group and plans on starting more organizations for these families affected.