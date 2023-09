PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man connected to a theft at the Big R in Pueblo West.

According to the PCSO, the man pictured below left the Big R in a 1999 white Ford Explorer.

PCSO

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the PCSO at 719-583-6250 and reference #27396 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or by clicking here.