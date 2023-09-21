80-year-old former overall champion wins senior division of Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon is a race with historical significance and is an impressive feat for any athlete.

The race was started in 1956 by a doctor who was trying to prove a point about tobacco by inviting smokers to participate. None of those invited finished the race.

Do you know who has finished the race? Donna Messenger.

In the 70s, Messenger won the Ascent four times as a member of the overall division. In 2023, at 80 years old, she came back to conquer the mountain once again and came in first in the senior division!