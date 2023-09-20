Deadly carjacking in Denver under investigation; suspects still on the run

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly carjacking, the suspects involved still on the run.

The incident occurred at the 7400 block of E. Harvard Ave. in Denver, Colorado.

Arapahoe Sheriff's Office Arapahoe Sheriff's Office

It was reported the victim of the incident was shot and killed by four black men, possibly juveniles, who then took the victim’s car, and left the scene.

The car is reported to be a 2012 silver Hyundai sonata with a Colorado license plate issued to: CYX69.

Arapahoe Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this incident, or who have seen the car, are asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe Sheriff dispatch at 303-795-4711.