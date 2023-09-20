Boulder Police Department arrest man for allegedly trying to run over people in Central Park

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, after he allegedly drove through Central Park, trying to run over several people in the area.

The Boulder Police Department stated the suspect “narrowly missed” hitting multiple people who were running to get away.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was driving in and out of the park several times, hitting multiple pieces of property, including a light pillar, a railing, a traffic sign, and more.

The Boulder Police Department stated multiple calls came into their Dispatch Center at the time of the incident; the first coming in at 6:26 a.m., another at 6:30 a.m., where witnesses reported the driver was still driving through the park, and then again at 6:31 a.m., when officers arrived at the scene.

Officers reported finding the 2004 Ford pick-up truck at the intersection of 15th and Arapahoe, parked and unoccupied, with damages all over the car.

Boulder Police Department

Officers stated they identified a possible suspect, but continued to search the city for the driver.

That’s when Officer Conley reported spotting the suspect walking at the 1700 block of 15th St. around 9:50 a.m., before safely taking him into custody.

Bruce A. Alvey, 44, who officers believe was living in his truck, was arrested and taken to jail on four counts of Criminal Attempt–Murder in the First degree. Additional charges are also pending according to the Police Department.

Detectives stated they believe the crime was an isolated incident and do not believe it was connected to any political groups or movements.

They are also investigating possible charges for Alvey for driving under the influence of narcotics, specifically methamphetamines, during the time of the incident.

Detectives are currently looking for additional witnesses and is asking anyone with any information about this incident to call Detective F. Her at HerF@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1829 reference case #23-9423.

Boulder Police Department

As of now, the area of Central Park will be closed for approximately two weeks as the Parks and Recreation Department (BPR) conducts a damage assessment, completes repairs to property, and does turf restoration.