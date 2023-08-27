Skip to Content
News

1 man dead, 3 more people injured in Pueblo shooting

KRDO
By
Published 10:59 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three people injured on the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue.

According to PPD, officers learned of the shooting at 12:50 a.m. Sunday and arrived on Berwind Ave to find an adult man dead.

PPD said the three other victims related to the shooting arrived at a Pueblo hospital on their own. However, two of the victims are struggling with life-threatening injuries and were transported to a Colorado Springs hospital.

The police department said they're investigating the man's death as a homicide, making it the 19th in the city in 2023.

PPD is urging the public to come forward with information on the incident. If you know anything about the shooting, you're encouraged to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers or Pueblo Police dispatch.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

KRDO has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content