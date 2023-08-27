1 man dead, 3 more people injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three people injured on the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue.

According to PPD, officers learned of the shooting at 12:50 a.m. Sunday and arrived on Berwind Ave to find an adult man dead.

PPD said the three other victims related to the shooting arrived at a Pueblo hospital on their own. However, two of the victims are struggling with life-threatening injuries and were transported to a Colorado Springs hospital.

The police department said they're investigating the man's death as a homicide, making it the 19th in the city in 2023.

PPD is urging the public to come forward with information on the incident. If you know anything about the shooting, you're encouraged to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers or Pueblo Police dispatch.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

KRDO has a crew on scene working to gather more information.