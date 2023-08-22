Skip to Content
Investigation underway following boat fire in Jefferson County

South Metro Fire Rescue
Published 7:48 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The cause of a fire is now under investigation after a boat caught on fire in Jefferson County. 

The South Metro Fire Rescue got the call about the boat fire around 3:49 p.m. on Monday, August 21, issuing a water rescue at Chatfield in Jefferson County. 

Around 4:04 p.m., that same day, South Metro Fire Rescue reported that the fire was under control, both parties on the boat were safely accounted for, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. 

Officials with South Metro Fire Rescue added that the cause of the fire is now being investigated by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region (CPW NE Region) investigator. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

