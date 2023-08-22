Investigation underway following boat fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The cause of a fire is now under investigation after a boat caught on fire in Jefferson County.

The South Metro Fire Rescue got the call about the boat fire around 3:49 p.m. on Monday, August 21, issuing a water rescue at Chatfield in Jefferson County.

SMFR is en route to reports of a boat on fire at Chatfield in Jefferson County. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/CXYS6sh2Ne — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 21, 2023

Around 4:04 p.m., that same day, South Metro Fire Rescue reported that the fire was under control, both parties on the boat were safely accounted for, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Officials with South Metro Fire Rescue added that the cause of the fire is now being investigated by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region (CPW NE Region) investigator.