Lakewood Police Department looking for suspect involved in sexual assault

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police with the Lakewood Police Department are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted while running near a park.

On Sunday, August 6, at around 12:45 P.M., a woman was out on a run when, on her way back home, she passed Walker Branch Park (located at 5825 W 16th Ave.) and started heading southbound.

According to the Police Department, that’s when an unknown man saw the woman run by the park and started following her.

The suspect followed the woman for almost two blocks on southbound Harlan St. before attacking her from behind at 14th Ave. & Harlan St. It was reported the suspect had grabbed the woman from behind with both arms and began fondling her.

Police reported the suspect then left the scene and headed northbound on Harlan St., and then eastbound on 16th Ave.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s-30’s. He has a thin build, between 5’8 and 5’10, with black facial hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike long-sleeve shirt, (the Police Department reported prior to attacking the woman, he had a red jersey over the long-sleeve shirt), white pants, black shoes, a black Boston Red Sox baseball hat w/ red brim, and he has a stud earring in his right ear.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Detective Hartner at 303-987-7222 or nichar@lakewoodco.org and reference case number LK23-022289.