Kidnapped Pueblo girl reported safe by CBI

Bart Bedsole
By
Published 7:43 PM

Authorities have found the 9 year old girl allegedly kidnapped by her mother in Pueblo last week.

Just after 7pm on Monday, August 21, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a news release stating Rachael Bastian has been located safely, but released no additional details.

On August 16, the CBI had issued a statewide alert asking for help finding Rachael.

Investigators believed Rachael was taken by her mother, Cassandra Bastian, who did not have custody of her.

The mother was only allowed to visit Rachael for a few hours, but on August 13, she didn't return Rachael to her legal guardian, prompting the guardian to call police.

Pueblo police said the mother would face kidnapping charges once captured.

It's unclear whether Cassandra was also located and whether she will face criminal charges.

