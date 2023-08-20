Man found in Colorado Springs with ‘incendiary device,’ arrested in connection to suspicious fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Sunday morning, Colorado Spring Police (CSPD) arrested 21-year-old Richard Mackin in connection to suspicious fires started in the city.

According to CSPD, officers arrived to the 5300 block of Balsam Street at 2:00 a.m. on reports of a suspicious person.

When officers got to the area, they were told by residents "that the individual who was responsible for the suspicious fires was in the area."

CSPD said officers found a person matching the residents' description with an "incendiary device next to him."

A member of the CSPD Regional Explosives unit came to the area, and the department said that member took over the investigation.

Mackin was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Jail.

At this time, it's unclear what type of incendiary device Mackin had in his possession or when and where any suspicious fires started.

KRDO reached out to CSPD for clarity on the details surrounding Mackin's arrest. At the time of publication, the police department had not responded.