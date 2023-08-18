Cause of death of Fountain woman changed from homicide to suicide, boyfriend set to be released

Editor's note: This article includes graphic information about suicide.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Fountain man originally accused of killing his girlfriend is set to be released from jail after the victim's cause of death from homicide to suicide.

During a hearing Friday morning, it was revealed the El Paso County Coroner's Office changed the manner of death for Joslyn Teetzel from homicide to suicide.

Teetzel's boyfriend Miles Kirby, who she shared children with, was arrested on July 27 for Murder in the First Degree and Tampering with a Deceased Human Body.

Following that, the prosecution announced it plans to file a motion to dismiss the case next week due to the changed report and factual errors in the case. The prosecution alleged the Fountain Police Department had not shared discovery evidence with them at the time of the hearing.

An El Paso County judge amended Kirby's protection order to allow him to return to the house he shared with Teetzel. The judge also issued a $100,000 PR bond - something he'd never done before in case with such serious charges. Kirby was initially given a $2 million bond, twice the amount for class 1 felony charges.

Kirby is expected to be out of jail sometime Friday. The prosecution said they rushed to coordinate Friday's hearing because they didn't believe it was just for Kirby to stay in jail over the weekend given the new information.

At the El Paso County Courthouse, Kirby's family told KRDO they believe this case was a "rush to judgment where it shouldn't have been." Still, the judge encouraged the Teetzel and Kirby families to limit contact.

Friday, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) told KRDO they have until Sept. 3 to turn over evidence, which they say they fully plan to do.

FPD said everything written in the arrest affidavit was based on information detectives gathered on the scene. They say their evidence and information did not and has not changed; it was the coroner who changed their opinion on the cause of death.