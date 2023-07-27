Fountain man accused of killing girlfriend and the mother of his children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A Fountain man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly killed his girlfriend.

At 6:22 a.m. Wednesday, the Fountain Police Department and Fountain Fire Department responded to reports of an unconscious woman who wasn't breathing in the 400 block of Mount View Ln.

At the scene, first responders found the body of a woman inside the home. The FPD said the body had obvious trauma and external injuries. Detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Thursday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy and identified the victim as 29-year-old Joslyn Teetzel, a resident of Fountain. While the coroner's office has yet to determine the official cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide.

Also Thursday, detectives with the FPD obtained an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree and arrested Miles Kirby. According to police, Teetzel was his girlfriend and the mother of his children.

Kirby was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

In a press release for the investigation, the Fountain Police Department said the following:

Joslyn’s death was tragic and unnecessary, and the members of the Fountain Police Department are extremely saddened that another family must experience the never-ending pain that comes from losing someone you love. Our detectives will continue to work hard to ensure justice is served and Mr. Kirby is held accountable for his actions. Unfortunately, domestic violence is extremely prevalent and often the pattern of abuse turns deadly. Fountain Police Department

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please reach out for help. TESSA of Colorado Springs is a local resource that can provide shelter, food, and many other means of support for victims of domestic violence. Contact them confidentially at (719)-633-3819. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, TTY at 1-800-787-3224, or text “START” to 88788.