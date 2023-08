PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police are searching for a man accused of pawning a stolen item using a fake ID.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the man below to please contact investigators.

PPD

People can contact Detective Maize at 719-553-3281. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or by clicking here. Information that leads to a felony rest is eligible for a cash reward.