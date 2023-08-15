‘Brewshed Alliance’ creates ‘Impactful IPA’ to benefit watershed restoration in SOCO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In celebration of the 10th annual Creek Week Cleanup in southern Colorado, 17 local breweries have joined forces to create a new brew, the "Impactful IPA."

Members of the craft beer community gathered at Phantom Canyon Brewing Tuesday to start the process of brewing the new collaborative recipe.

The 'Brewshed Alliance,' as the group is called, is spearheaded by the Fountain Creek Watershed District, which oversees water quality and preservation between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

"A lot of us are aware of water because of this year, you know... We've had so much flooding and hail, and you know, that's all impacting our watershed; and so we want people to think about what they can do as an individual to protect this place that we love so much because there's no more important resource than our water," Alli Shuch said.

Impactful IPA will make its public debut on Sept. 12 at all 17 locations that are part of the Brewshed Alliance. One dollar from every pint sold will contribute to watershed restoration and outreach initiatives in Pueblo and the Pikes Peak Region.

For more information on the Fountain Brewshed Alliance, visit: https://www.fountain-crk.org/fountain-creek-brewshed-alliance