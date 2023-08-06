One person seriously injured after shooting in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say one person is critically injured in a local hospital after a shooting Saturday night on the 2000 block of Capulin Drive.

According to CSPD, their communications center received multiple calls from people reporting a shooting there.

According to CSPD, the department's communications center received multiple calls about a shooting on Capulin Drive.

CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division arrived to the scene and started the investigation, before they were joined by officers with the CSPD Assault Unit and Armed Violent Offender Unit.

Police said a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital, and that person is in critical condition but they are stable.

CSPD has not made any arrests in the case, but they say this is an active investigation.