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Weather

Tracking snow and rain for Friday

KRDO
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Published 3:29 PM

Today: Wednesday brings the calmest weather of the week with mild temperatures and calm winds. Fire danger starts back up tomorrow.

Thursday: Temperatures are warm in the mid-70s in El Paso County, but Pueblo has a chance to reach 80 degrees. Winds will be consistently gusty from 12 pm until 4 pm with 30-40 mph gusts. The highest gusts will come over the high country. The breezy conditions prompt a Red Flag Warning from 11 am until 11 pm for all of southeastern Colorado.

Friday: The colder weather arrives along with a snow-rain mix beginning around 11 am. The timing of the precipitation can still change as we approach Friday. Accumulations are expected to be 1-3 inches. The precipitation will be a snow-rain mix for much of the eastern plains. Travel delays on I-25 are expected.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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