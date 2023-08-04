Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department asks for help identifying homicide suspect

Surveillance camera photo of the suspect.
Colorado Springs Police Department
today at 4:31 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a suspect in a homicide that happened on January 8, 2023.

Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 300 block of E. Brookside Street. At the scene, officers found a man dead in an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Darrian Adame.

The suspect is described as a male, possibly 5’6” - 5’9” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey cap, a dark hooded puffy jacket, blue jeans, and New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows this suspect or has information about the crime is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

