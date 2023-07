CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department has a new service dog. The one-year-old standard apricot Parti Poodle will serve as the department's peer support K9.

Joey's goal is to give officers a safe space and a chance to decompress after a long day on the job.

The department believes this will not only improve life at home but also prepare the officers to be sharper while out in the community.