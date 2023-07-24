Skip to Content
Pueblo Police Department asking for information about a homicide on June 28

Pueblo Police Department
Published 2:40 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public for information about a homicide that took place on June 28 of this year. 

The homicide occurred at the Val U Stay located at the 2000 Block of N. Hudson Avenue. 

The victim has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as 40-year-old Russel Kuklies. 

The picture above is surveillance footage that captured the possible suspects involved in the homicide. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719)-553-2502. 

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867. 

The Pueblo Police Department stated there will be a cash reward if any information leads to a felony arrest.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

