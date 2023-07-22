Custer County man charged with soliciting child prostitution released on $1,000 bond

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- James Barry Vrasic, a Custer County man facing criminal charges including soliciting child prostitution, was released Friday on a $1,000 bond.

Vrasic's release came after the Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested him Thursday evening on charges of procurement of a child for sexual exploitation, criminal attempt and soliciting for child prostitution.

In a release posted on the CCSO Facebook page, Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith said, "protecting children in Custer County is the highest priority of this office. We will thoroughly investigate any attempt to harm children in Custer County. We are continuing to process digital evidence and anticipate making additional arrests in this case."

According to the post, CCSO is working with partners on the state and federal level to identify additional victims.

The Sheriff's Office is also directing the public toward future seminars, where they will provide information on how to protect children "from becoming victims of these heinous crimes."