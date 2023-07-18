Colorado man accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, arrested trying to board international flight

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - An 18-year-old from Castle Rock is in custody after he tried boarding a plane to provide "material support" to ISIS.

On July 14, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 18-year-old David Daniel Meyer was arrested as he attempted to board an international flight at the Denver International Airport (DEN).

According to an affidavit, Meyer pledged an "oath of allegiance" to the leader of the Islamic State - known as ISIS - and intended to travel to serve as a fighter for ISIS in Iraq.

He was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, in violation of 18 U.S.C. 2339. Meyer made his initial appearance in federal court Monday.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Denver Field Office with assistance provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.