Air Force Academy graduate Miss Colorado 2023 presented with a car to use in an official capacity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The woman named Miss Colorado 2023 was in Colorado Springs Monday to receive a special gift.

Air Force Academy Graduate Madison Marsh is the first-ever Air Force Officer to serve as Miss Colorado. Monday, she was presented with a new car courtesy of Mike Marooney Honda. While this isn't hers to keep, she'll use this in her official capacity over the remainder of her reign.

For the next ten months, the pageant winner gets to travel to every corner of the state spreading goodwill and being a mentor to many.

"When I serve, I'm not just serving in my uniform. Every day, I'm ensuring that I'm going out - you know - doing the community service, interacting with the people that I put on the uniform to get to represent, and so wearing this and wearing the camo - my OCP's - represents the same ideals for me," said Marsh.

Marsh will also be using her position to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer, a disease she lost her mother to. She aims to be in touch with state and local lawmakers to advocate for more medical research funding.