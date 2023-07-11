Support the Teen Cadet Program with CSPD’s Christmas in July sale

GUNNISON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Teen Cadets are attending the annual Law Enforcement Explorer Post Advisors Association of Colorado (LEEPAAC) Conference, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) wants your support.

The Cadet Program aims to develop young leaders who contribute to the community and equip members with strong leadership skills and knowledge for their future.

Throughout the year, the Teen Cadets will attend leadership conferences, volunteer at local non-profits, and compete in various competitions.

The program is free for any teenager and is solely supported by donations and proceeds from the CSPD cadet store.

Because of this, CSPD officials are offering a two-for-one special where people can not only support the Teen Cadet program but also get ahead on their holiday shopping with their Christmas in July sale.

The CSPD Teen Cadets are now selling exclusive CSDP Christmas ornaments priced at $10 each.

The ornaments will be available for purchase at the front desk of the Police Operations Center located at 705 S. Nevada Avenue.

Supplies are limited! But if you would like to have an ornament shipped to you, contact CSPDCommunityrelations@coloradosprings.gov.

To learn more about the program or how to register, click the link here.