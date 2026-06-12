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Colorado Renaissance Festival returns to Larkspur this weekend; expect traffic delays on I-25

Colorado Renaissance Festival
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Published 9:59 AM

LARKSPUR, Colo (KRDO) -- A heads-up for drivers this weekend: I-25 could be a bit slow to and from Denver due to the Renaissance Festival's opening day in Larkspur on Saturday.

The fair is every weekend through August 2. So for the next eight weeks, be prepared for more volume on I-25.

For those looking to return to the past, tickets at the door are $32 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-12. Kids 5-years-old and under get in for free. Parking is also free, but no pets are allowed.

For more information on the event and tickets, click here.

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Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

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