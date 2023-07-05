Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Salt Creek neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a home in the Salt Creek neighborhood.

Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Tampico Street at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, July 3, on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man outside of the home who had been shot.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) stated interviews were conducted related to the shooting but no arrests have been made at this time; however, they state they believe there is no danger to the public.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s office has not released the name of the man who died as a result of this incident but investigation efforts are now underway.