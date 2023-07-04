Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo following arrest of suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Investigation efforts are underway following a homicide that led to the arrest of a 46-year-old suspect.

On Tuesday, July 4, at around 1:11 a.m., Pueblo Police Communications Center received information about shots being fired at the 20 block of Amherst Avenue.

Police reported finding a man dead at the scene.

At some point, police arrested 46-year-old William Montoya for 1st Degree Murder. They state Montoya may face additional charges as investigation efforts continue.

The Pueblo Police Department reports also locating a vehicle involved in the homicide at the 50 block of Drake Street.

At this time, however, it is unclear what connection the vehicle has in this investigation.

The Pueblo Police Department states the Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives and crime scene investigations units are on scene investigating this death.

The victim in this incident has yet to be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)-553-2502.