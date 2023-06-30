Skip to Content
A year after a 13-year-old Pueblo West girl was shot and killed, her family is still waiting for answers

PERKINS FAMILY
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO)--The Perkins family is still waiting for answers a year after their daughter Hailey was found dead in her bedroom, just one day before her 14th Birthday.

On June 27, 2022, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called to the Perkins' home.  Hailey had been found unresponsive in her bedroom.

According to the sheriff's office, Perkins' death was originally considered a "suspicious death" due to her age. But later, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office reported that her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff's office then opened a homicide investigation.

A year later, the Perkins family still has no idea who killed their teenage daughter. Hailey's mother, Tanya Perkins said the last time the sheriff's office reached out to her family was four months ago.

"I just want them tried for what they did. I just want them to be held accountable," said Tanya Perkins.

Despite no arrests being made in connection with the case, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said they're still actively investigating.

If you know anything regarding the case, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

