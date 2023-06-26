Woman dies after raft overturns on the Colorado River

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A woman is now dead after her raft overturned on the Colorado River.

On June 25, at approximately 12:48 p.m., the Grand County Dispatch received a report of an overturned raft on the Colorado River by Radium Campground in unincorporated Grand County.

Emergency dispatch services responded to the incident and reported finding an unresponsive 51-year-old woman and pulled her from out of the water.

According to officials with Grand County, life-saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the women was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, the Coroner’s Office is working with the victim’s family who is from the Kremmling area.

The identity of the woman along with the cause and manner of her death will be released by the Coroner when appropriate.